ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A suspect running away from law enforcement was trapped in the high tide last night in Isla Vista. The adult male slid down the cliff and into the water at the 6700 block of Del Playa Rd just after 11p.m. Monday night.

Santa Barbara County Fire says he was rescued by firefighters and ocean rescue teams by a 14 inch ladder. He was then arrested and taken to the Goleta Valley Emergency Room.