Japan records trade deficit for the fourth month straight despite export recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Japan racked up a trade deficit in October for the fourth month in a row, as a weak yen and the rising price of energy kept import costs high. The Finance Ministry said Wednesday that the red ink totaled 461 billion yen, or $3 billion. Japan’s exports in October managed to recover from a slowdown over the recent months, gaining 3.1% from the same month a year earlier, as shipments grew in equipment for semiconductor production. But imports, which grew 0.4%, were still bigger than exports. A major uncertainty over trade is looming because of the reelection of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

