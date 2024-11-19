Italian Premier Meloni’s coalition suffers setbacks in 2 regional elections

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni suffered election setbacks in two regions as the opposition Democratic party won a tight race in the central Umbria region and deepened its control of the traditional left-leaning stronghold of Emilia-Romagna. The results of the two-days of voting that ended Monday were a clear victory for Democratic leader Elly Schlein, who said the outcome was “extraordinary.’’ The bigger electoral test for Meloni comes in 2025 when six regions head to the polls, including the populous norther region of Veneto that has long been governed by the populist League, a key member of her ruling coalition.

