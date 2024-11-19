Elections in 2 Indian states are seen as a test of Prime Minister Modi’s popularity

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of people are voting in state elections in politically significant Maharashtra, India’s western industrial hub, and the mineral-rich eastern province of Jharkhand, in a test of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party. Maharashtra state, home to India’s financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, is currently ruled by a coalition of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and a Hindu nationalist ally. An opposition alliance, including the Congress party, is in power in eastern Jharkhand state. For Modi, the challenge comes barely four months after his party returned to power in national elections without a parliamentary majority. He formed the government with the help of regional partners. Votes in the two states will be counted on Saturday.

