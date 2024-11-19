Colombia’s president, a Maduro ally, now calls Venezuela’s disputed presidential vote a ‘mistake’

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro has reversed his support for the July presidential election in neighboring Venezuela, calling the vote a “mistake.” The key ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro spoke in an interview with Brazilian news outlet Globo News. It released interview excerpts online that Petro’s office shared Tuesday on social media. Petro was interviewed Monday during a trip to Brazil for the G20 summit. Petro and the leaders of Brazil and Mexico had tried to make peace as the election results came under dispute when Maduro and his main opponent both claimed victory. But their effort went nowhere.

