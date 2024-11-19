Canada shares U.S. concerns about Mexican trade with China as possible trade talks loom

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s point person for U.S-Canada relations says she shares U.S. concerns about Mexico serving as as back door for China into the North American market as a review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement looms. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says members of the outgoing Biden administration and supporters and advisers of President-elect Donald Trump have expressed “very grave” concerns to her about the issue and that Canada shares them. Canada announced this year it is launching a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. tariffs imposed over what the countries say are China’s subsidies that give its industry an unfair advantage. Canada has also imposed a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum.

