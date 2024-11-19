Biden’s $100 billion disaster aid request includes money to rebuild the collapsed Baltimore bridge

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pending request to Congress for nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid includes money to rebuild Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after its deadly collapse in March. Maryland’s congressional delegation is also working to secure 100% federal funding to cover the nearly $2 billion in estimated reconstruction costs. Typically the federal government covers 90% of such costs. Lawmakers are meeting in a lame-duck session to finish key priorities before a new Congress and the incoming Trump administration take over. Biden’s request includes some $8 billion to rebuild and repair highways and bridges in more than 40 states and territories.

