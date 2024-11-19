AI photos showing girl students with nude bodies roil private school in Pennsylvania

Images that depict the faces of girls with nude bodies have led to the departure of leaders from a private school in Pennsylvania, prompted a student protest and triggered a criminal investigation. A detective said Tuesday that a juvenile suspect was “removed from” Lancaster Country Day School and his cellphone was seized by investigators in August. It’s the latest example of how the use of artificial intelligence to create or manipulate images with sexual content has become a concern, including within school settings. The school says it’s offered counseling to students and is reviewing reporting procedures, safety practices and other policies regarding student safety.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.