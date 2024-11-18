Republican Jason Stephens, who oversaw historically divided Ohio House, drops bid for speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Jason Stephens says he won’t seek another term as the Ohio House speaker. Stephens has presided for the past two years over one of the most tumultuous periods in recent Ohio House history. At a Statehouse news conference Monday, the 53-year-old said he expects his withdrawal will set up a vigorous speakership fight ahead of a caucus vote Wednesday. Republican Senate President Matt Huffman, who won a House seat Nov. 5, is among those seeking the speakership. Stephens declined to say whether he met with Huffman before making his decision. State Reps. Ron Ferguson and Tim Barhorst also are considered contenders.

