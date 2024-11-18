Protesters in Georgia’s capital set up a tent camp on the main street and call for new elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Demonstrators in the capital of Georgia have set up tents on one of the city’s main thoroughfares and are vowing to stay there around the clock to demand new parliamentary elections in the country. An election held in October kept the governing Georgian Dream party in power, but opponents say the vote was rigged. Critics have accused Georgian Dream, established by a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia, of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow. The party recently pushed through laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

