LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating a burglary on the Windsor Castle estate, fueling concerns about security at the royal residence west of London. The suspects stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building on the estate just before midnight on Oct. 13, Thames Valley Police said in a statement. The property is near a major road that is more than a mile from Windsor Castle.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.