Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Yankees pitcher Luis Gil win Rookie of the Year awards

Hard-throwing Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes capped a remarkable season by winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award on Monday, while Luis Gil of the New York Yankees edged Baltimore’s Colton Cowser to take the AL honor.

It’s the first time the rookie awards went to two pitchers since 2011, when Tampa Bay starter Jeremy Hellickson and Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel won.

Skenes didn’t make his big league debut until May 11 but the right-hander was such an immediate sensation he was selected to start the All-Star Game for the NL on July 16. He beat out outfielders Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL rookie prize.

The 22-year-old Skenes, the top pick in the 2023 amateur draft, finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 170 and walked 32 in 133 innings.

He received 23 first-place votes for 136 points while Merrill had seven firsts and 104 points. They were listed on all ballots. Chourio had 26 points.

Skenes also is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award.

Gil, who moved into the Yankees’ rotation after ace Gerrit Cole was injured in spring training, received 15 first-place votes for 106 points. Cowser got 13 firsts for 101 points, and Yankees catcher Austin Wells received 17 points.

The only closer election since 1980 was when Royals shortstop Angel Berroa beat Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui 88-84 in 2003.

Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts for the AL champions. The right-hander had 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings.

Skenes became the second Pirates player to win the award after Jason Bay in 2004.

Because he finished among the top two in voting, Skenes will be credited with a full year of major league service instead of 142 days, under the collective bargaining agreement. If he isn’t sent back to the minor leagues, he would become eligible for free agency after the 2029 season.

Merrill, 21, came on strong during the second half, igniting a debate over whether an everyday player deserved the award more than a starting pitcher.

Merrill was converted from shortstop to center field during spring training, when the Padres had only two outfielders on their roster.

He was picked for the All-Star team and helped the Padres reach the playoffs, where they swept Atlanta in a Wild Card Series and then lost a Division Series to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chourio was a 20-20 player at age 20.

