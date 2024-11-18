John Square Jr. scores 17 to help Cal State Fullerton edge Idaho State 62-61

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — John Square Jr.’s 17 points helped Cal State Fullerton fend off Idaho State 62-61 on Monday night for the Titans’ first victory of the season.

Square added five rebounds for the Titans (1-4). Donovan Oday totaled 16 points and seven rebounds. Davis Bynum had 12 points.

Jake O’Neil led the Bengals (2-3) with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Dylan Darling pitched in with 17 points and he hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get Idaho State within a point. Isaiah Griffin finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

