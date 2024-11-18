Biden seeks nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is requesting nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and other natural disasters. He’s telling lawmakers that the money is “urgently needed.” Biden says in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday that he’s met firsthand with those harmed by the storms and has heard what residents and businesses need from the federal government. The largest share of the money, about $40 billion, would go to the main disaster relief fund at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. An additional $24 billion would help farmers and $12 billion would go toward community development block grants.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.