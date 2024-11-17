Protesters in separatist Georgian region occupy government buildings, calling for leader’s ouster
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Opposition protesters in Georgia’s breakaway province of Abkhazia have refused to cede control of key government buildings seized during rallies on Friday during which at least 14 people were injured in clashes with police. Regional leader Aslan Bzhania signaled Sunday that he was prepared to hold early elections. Meanwhile, one opposition leader vowed that Bzhania’s critics would form a rival government if he refuses to step down. Demonstrations began after officials proposed new measures allowing Russian citizens to buy property in the breakaway Black Sea state. Opponents say the measures will drive up prices of apartments and boost Moscow’s dominance in the region.