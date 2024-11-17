Cal Poly wins 82-78 against Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Owen Koonce scored 19 points as Cal Poly beat Eastern Washington 82-78 on Sunday night.

Koonce also had seven rebounds for the Mustangs (3-2). Mac Riniker scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Peter Bandelj shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Nic McClain led the way for the Eagles (1-3) with 28 points, five assists and four steals. Mason Williams added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals for Eastern Washington. Andrew Cook also had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.