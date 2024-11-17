Brazil hosts a G20 summit overshadowed by wars and Trump’s return, aiming for a deal to fight hunger

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil is hosting the Group of 20 summit and it appears unlikely the industrialized and emerging-market nations in attendance will sign a meaningful declaration regarding geopolitics. The meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday is overshadowed by two major wars and Donald Trump’s election victory. Heightened global tensions and uncertainty about an incoming Trump administration have tempered any expectations for a strongly worded statement addressing the wars in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine. Experts instead anticipate a final document focused on social issues like the eradication of poverty — one of Brazil’s priorities.

