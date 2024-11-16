The ‘super year’ of elections has been super bad for incumbents as voters punish them in droves

BANGKOK (AP) — Some have called it the “super year” for elections. And whether on the left or the right, sitting governments around the world have been drubbed this year by disgruntled voters. Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election was just the latest in a long line of losses for incumbent parties in 2024. Issues driving voter discontent have varied widely, though there has been almost universal malaise since the COVID-19 pandemic as people and businesses struggle to get back on their feet while facing stubbornly high prices, cash-strapped governments and a surge in migration.

