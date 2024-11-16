Former Greek premier Samaras is expelled from the ruling conservative party

ATHENS, GREECE (AP) — Former Greek Prime Minister and lawmaker Antonis Samaras has been expelled from the ruling New Democracy party over his persistent criticism of government policies. Samaras, 73, a hard-line nationalist, has criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ approach to negotiations with Turkey, which he has likened to appeasement. He also strongly disapproved of government policy that he considered too “centrist” or “woke,” especially the decision to legislate in favor of same-sex marriage. In an interview to be published in a Sunday newspaper, he called for the ouster of the foreign minister over the conduct of talks with Turkey.

