Cal Poly rides Akins’ arm and Serna’s foot en route to 26-23 win over Sacramento State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Akins threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Noah Serna made all four of his field goal attempts including the game winner and Cal Poly beat Sacramento State 26-23 on Saturday.

Serna’s 38-yard field goal with 5:07 left in the game broke a 23-all tie. His 29-yarder with 55 seconds left in the third quarter tied it at 23. He proved clutch all night booting a 33 yarder as time expired in the first half to give the Mustangs (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) a 20-13 lead. He connected on from 31 yards at the end of the first for a 3-0 lead.

Carson Conklin threw a 10-yard touchdown to Anderson Glover with 6:29 left in the third to give the Hornets (3-8, 1-6) their last lead of the game at 23-20.

Akins threw both of his touchdowns to Logan Booher.

Carson Conklin threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns and Jared Gipson caught 11 passes for 130 yards for Sac State (3-8, 1-6).

