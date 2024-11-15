What to stream: ‘The Piano Lesson,’ ‘Wicked’ album, ‘Spellbound’ and ‘Cruel Intentions’ TV series

The animated movie “Spellbound” with a heroine voiced by Rachel Zegler and Denzel Washington’s son Malcolm directing August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” for Netflix are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. Kim Deal, the center of bands like the Breeders and the Pixies, will release her debut solo album, while in Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown,” actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang plays a Chinese American background actor in a police procedural who dreams of becoming a leading man. And celebrate the opening of “Wicked” by getting the soundtrack led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

