Trump won more young voters, but many don’t agree with him on issues: AP VoteCast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young voters swung toward President-elect Donald Trump in this year’s election, but according to AP VoteCast, they’re not the staunchly conservative base that he’s relied on in the past. That could create challenges. As a candidate, he promised to curtail immigration, roll back efforts to combat climate change, implement tariffs and overhaul the Affordable Care Act. Many of these pledges will likely resonate with older voters in his coalition. But they run the risk of turning off younger Trump voters. They were more motivated in the election by the economy than immigration. They’re concerned about climate change. And they want more government involvement in health care and canceling student loan debt.

