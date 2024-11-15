Texas inmate Melissa Lucio is ‘actually innocent’ of killing daughter, judge says

HOUSTON (AP) — Efforts to free a Texas woman whose execution was delayed in 2022 amid growing doubts she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter have received a significant boost. A judge has concluded that Melissa Lucio is “actually innocent” of capital murder and her conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Senior State District Judge Arturo Nelson made his findings last month but they were not made public until Thursday. Nelson’s recommendations have been sent to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and it will make the final decision in Lucio’s case. Lucio has long maintained she is innocent and her daughter Mariah died of a head injury sustained in an accidental fall down a steep staircase two days before her death.

