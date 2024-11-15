Rep. Jared Golden comes out ahead through Maine’s ranked choice voting, but there may be a recount

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Election officials in Maine say Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has come out ahead in the congressional race through Maine’s ranked choice system. If the results on Friday stand it would be the third time Golden has won thanks to the lesser choices of some voters under the ranked choice system. The retabulated votes gave the incumbent Marine Corps veteran a majority over Republican challenger Austin Theriault. The Associated Press has not yet called the race since it is seeking more information from the secretary of state’s office to determine if the result will withstand an expected recount. The Republican’s campaign had said he would seek a recount, and his campaign reiterated the request Friday evening.

