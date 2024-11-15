In the polar bear capital of the world, a community lives with the predator next door and loves it

CHURCHILL, Manitoba (AP) — Churchill is a remote Canadian town that not only lives with the predator next door, but loves it. That’s because the predator — polar bears — attracts the tourists who saved the town on Hudson Bay when a military base closed. The bears bring millions of dollars into the economy by attracting visitors eager to see them. But they’re entering town more frequently in search of food because climate change is shrinking the sea ice they depend on to hunt. It’s been more than a decade since a bear last attacked people, mauling two people on a Halloween night. Townspeople look out for each other and for tourists with an alert system, paid guards and a polar bear jail specially made for troublesome animals.

