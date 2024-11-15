Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.