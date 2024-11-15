Company announces nearly $712 million project in Kentucky to make batteries used to store energy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A battery manufacturer has selected Kentucky for a nearly $712 million project to produce industrial-sized batteries used to store and distribute energy. It is a process officials say is important to help secure a reliable electric grid for the country. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday the Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing plant will employ 1,572 workers once the project reaches full capacity. Production at the Shelbyville plant is expected to begin in late 2025. The plant is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar. It will produce batteries used by utilities and other customers to store energy at large scale.

