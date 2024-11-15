Austria says Russia’s Gazprom will cut off natural gas supply this weekend

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s chancellor says Russia’s state-owned natural gas company Gazrom will cut off supplies early Saturday to Austrian utility OMV. Chancellor Karl Nehammer says that his country’s underground gas storage is full and that it has alternative, non-Russia supplies. The cutoff follows OMV’s announcement that it would stop paying for Gazprom gas to its Austrian arm to offset a 230 million euro arbitration award it won over an earlier cutoff of gas to its German subsidiary. Nehammer says Austria has a secure supply of alternative fuel and that “no one will freeze.”

