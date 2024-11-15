AP Race Call: Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 9th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Josh Harder won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Friday, defeating Republican Kevin Lincoln. Harder, who had been a venture capitalist, was first elected in 2018, when he defeated a four-term GOP incumbent. Lincoln is the mayor of Stockton. Democrats have a voter registration advantage in the 9th Congressional District, which is in the Central Valley and was carried by President Joe Biden carried in 2020. The Associated Press declared Harder the winner at 7:40 p.m. EST.

