What to know North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, tapped by Trump to run the Interior Department

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has chosen North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead the Interior Department. The two-term Republican governor of the sparsely populated state has taken a business-oriented approach to his tenure. He’s pushed income tax cuts, technology upgrades, reduced regulations and changes to higher education governance and animal agriculture laws. He ended his 2024 Republican presidential bid after about six months, endorsed Trump and declined to seek a third term as governor.

