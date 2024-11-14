Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats are grappling with how to handle transgender politics and policy following a campaign that featured withering and often misleading GOP attacks on the issue. There’s plenty of second-guessing after President-elect Donald Trump anchored his victory with grandiose promises on the economy and immigration. But Democrats also will not soon forget the punchline in anti-transgender Trump ads that became ubiquitous by Election Day: “Kamala is for they/them; President Trump is for you.” Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign didn’t respond enough. He says the ad helped Trump paint Harris as a “far-left liberal.”

