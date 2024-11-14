Texas man accused of supporting ISIS charged in federal court

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and planning violent attacks in Houston has appeared in federal court. According to court records, Anas Said is accused of offering his home as a safe sanctuary for members of ISIS and talking about wanting to take part in a terrorist attack like 9/11. Said pleaded not guilty on Thursday at a federal court hearing in Houston after being arrested last week. He’s charged with one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Said will remain in federal custody. Said’s attorney says his client is maintaining he is innocent.

