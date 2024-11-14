Statue of the late US Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, is unveiled in his native Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A statue of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been added to Legacy Plaza in Alabama’s capital city. AL.com reports that the likeness of Lewis was unveiled Tuesday in Montgomery. It joins statues of Rosa Parks and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis was a native of Pike County, Alabama, and is known for leading hundreds of marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday” in March 1965. He represented Georgia in the U.S. House for 17 terms. He died in July 2020 at age 80.