Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a long record of promoting anti-vaccine views
Associated Press
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was building up a following with his anti-vaccine nonprofit group, Children’s Health Defense and became one of the world’s most influential spreaders of fear and distrust around vaccines. Kennedy has long advanced the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism. He has also pushed other conspiracy theories, including that COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people, comments he later said were taken out of context. He has insisted that he is not anti-vaccine, but has shown opposition to a wide range of immunizations.