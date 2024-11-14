Rand Paul wants to bring back Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy as a Senate chair

Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is preparing to lead the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Paul said Thursday that when he becomes the committee’s chair in January, he intends to immediately take up President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to reinstate a policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The new role puts Paul in charge of a committee with broad jurisdiction over government operations, especially the Department of Homeland Security. President Joe Biden scrapped the “Remain in Mexico” policy in 2022. Critics said it was inhumane for exposing migrants to extreme violence in Mexico and making access to attorneys far more difficult.

