More human remains from Philadelphia’s 1985 MOVE bombing have been found at a museum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — More human remains from a 1985 police bombing on the headquarters of a Black liberation group in Philadelphia have been found at the University of Pennsylvania. The remains are believed to be those of 12-year-old Delisha Africa. She was one of five children and six adults killed when police bombed the MOVE organization’s headquarters. The remains were discovered during a comprehensive inventory conducted by the Penn Museum. In 2021, university officials acknowledged that the school had retained bones from at least one bombing victim after helping with the forensic identification process. It’s unclear how the recently discovered remains were separated from the rest.

