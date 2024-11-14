Masses flee homes in Haiti as gangs make violent push for power during political turmoil
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Masses of people fled one of the few communities in Haiti’s capital that previously hadn’t been taken over be gangs. It was part of a surge of violence this week as gangs capitalize on the country’s political turmoil. Families frantically packed mattresses and furniture into cars and carried their belongings on their heads as they left the Solino neighborhood on Thursday. Solino is one of a handful of areas in Port-au-Prince where a coalition of gangs called Viv Ansanm and police were locked in a violent firefight in recent days.