Martin Scorsese on faith in filmmaking, ‘The Saints’ and what his next movie might be

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after the release of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese is still looking for his next feature. For now, he’s debuting “The Saints,” a new docudrama series he’s releasing on Fox Nation. In an interview, Scorsese tells The Associated Press about the role faith plays in his filmmaking, why he’s debuting “The Saints” on Fox Nation and what’s holding up him next movie. The U.S. presidential election, Scorsese says “is a great sadness but as the same time, it’s an opportunity.” Scorsese says he’s releasing the series on Fox Nation because he believes it’s no good to only tell stories “to people who agree with us.”

