Dozens indicted over NYC gang warfare that led to the deaths of four bystanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say four bystanders were shot dead in the last 18 months because of gang rivalries in upper Manhattan. The claim came Thursday as authorities announced the indictments of dozens of people in connection with the yearslong welter of gunfire, robberies, weapons deals, car crashes and more. The 30 defendants are charged with various crimes, with some facing murder charges. Some defendants have pleaded not guilty, while others have yet to be arraigned. Prosecutors say a 2018 killing touched off a chain of retaliatory brutality among three groups. Altogether, the groups are accused of 18 shootings that killed a total of seven people.

