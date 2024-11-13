Who is Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida congressman Donald Trump picked to serve as attorney general?

In picking Rep. Matt Gaetz as his nominee for attorney general, President-elect Donald Trump is looking to install a fierce loyalist — who has been seen as divisive even within his own party — over some of the more established attorneys whose names had been mentioned for the nation’s top federal prosecutor post. Gaetz’s selection was first pushed out on Trump’s social media network instead of a more formal announcement from his transition team, as most of his picks have been. Some Republicans serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will consider Gaetz’s nomination, said they anticipated a possibly tough proceeding.

