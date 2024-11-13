US ambassador says Mexico ‘closed the doors’ on security cooperation and denies its violence problem

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar has lashed out at Mexico’s failure to accept aid in the fight against drug cartels, claiming the country “closed the doors” on security cooperation. Ambassador Salazar criticized rampant violence, police corruption and the Mexican government’s attitude that “there is no problem.” He had previously defended many of the Mexican government’s actions. But on Wednesday he said former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s “hugs not bullets” strategy of not confronting the cartels had not worked. Salazar cited the violence in the northern state of Sinaloa as an example; authorities there said Wednesday they found a pile of six or seven bodies on a roadside.

