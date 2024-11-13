Suspect in deadly 2023 Atlanta shooting is deemed not competent to stand trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man charged with murder in a 2023 shooting in Atlanta is not competent to stand trial. The attack claimed a woman’s life and left four others wounded. Tuesday’s ruling means Deion Patterson will receive behavioral health treatment. Another hearing will be held in three months to see if Patterson’s situation has changed. Police say he opened fire in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice. Killed in the attack was 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre, who was a researcher for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.