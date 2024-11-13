Sri Lanka votes in a parliamentary election that’s key for its new Marxist-leaning president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans are voting in a parliamentary election that’s key for their new, Marxist-leaning president to consolidate his party’s power and follow through on promises of economic recovery. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake won the September presidential election in a rejection of the traditional political parties that have governed Sri Lanka since its independence from British rule in 1948. But Dissanayake’s failure to get over 50% of the vote has fueled concerns about his party’s outlook in Thursday’s election. His National People’s Power party must increase its votes significantly — from the 42% it won in the presidential election — if it’s to get a minimum of 113 seats for control of the 225-member Parliament.

