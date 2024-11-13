Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas says he was detained in airport over being ‘disoriented’

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul says he was briefly detained by police at an airport near Washington, D.C. earlier this month. The Republican congressman said he became “disorientated” after he took Ambien and drank alcohol before a flight to Texas. McCaul was reelected this month to an 11th term in his district that runs from Austin to the Houston suburbs. He says the incident “does not reflect who I am.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.