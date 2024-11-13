Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas says he was detained in airport over being ‘disoriented’
Associated Press/Report for America
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul says he was briefly detained by police at an airport near Washington, D.C. earlier this month. The Republican congressman said he became “disorientated” after he took Ambien and drank alcohol before a flight to Texas. McCaul was reelected this month to an 11th term in his district that runs from Austin to the Houston suburbs. He says the incident “does not reflect who I am.”