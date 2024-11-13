Oklahoma school district adding anti-harassment policies after nonbinary teen’s death

OWASSO, Okla. (AP) — A federal investigation into an Oklahoma school district launched after the death of a nonbinary student has led to the school agreeing to develop policies to prevent sexual discrimination and harassment. The death of 16-year-old Owasso High School student Nex Benedict the day after a fight in a school bathroom was ultimately ruled a suicide. The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into the district in March. The probe discovered repeated instances of district staff receiving notice of possible harassment and failing to properly explain the procedures for filing complaints. The Owasso superintendent told parents Tuesday that the agreement reaffirms the district’s dedication to a harassment-free environment.

