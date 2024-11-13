Matt Gaetz once faced a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he could now lead
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, was once embroiled in a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he’s been tapped to lead. The staunch Trump defender and loyalist also remains under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee over allegations including sexual misconduct. Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and the Justice Department’s investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls ended last year with no federal charges against him. Trump’s attorney general is expected to oversee radical changes to the Justice Department, which has been the target of the president-elect’s ire.