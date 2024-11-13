Massachusetts lawmakers to consider a soccer stadium for the New England Revolution
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to vote this week on a bill that would pave the way for the construction of a new soccer stadium for the New England Revolution in Everett. The 43-acre site is within sight of Boston and currently is the location of the now defunct Mystic Generating Station along the Mystic River. The soccer team has been sharing Gillette Stadium south of Boston in Foxborough with the New England Patriots. Both teams are owned by Robert Kraft, CEO of the Kraft Group. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has voiced skepticism about the stadium project, citing potential traffic impacts in nearby neighborhoods.