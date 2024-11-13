Jakimovski scores 17 and Colorado finishes strong in 83-53 win over Cal State Fullerton

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in Colorado’s 83-53 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday night.

The Buffaloes (3-0) led 35-29 at halftime before exploding for 48 points in the second half. Colorado shot 62% in the second half, including 7 for 14 from deep.

Colorado led 55-43 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the second half before outscoring the Titans 28-10 to finish the game.

Jakimovski shot 6 for 12 from the field and made 5-of-8 3-pointers. Julian Hammond III scored 11 points and Sebastian Rancik’s 11 points off the bench included the final five points of the game on a 3-pointer and a dunk.

The Titans made just one shot over the final 7 1/2 minutes, going 1 for 14. They finished at 21% for the half and 31% for the game.

Donovan Oday led Fullerton (0-3) with 13 points.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball