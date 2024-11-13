Gonsalves scores 17, Utah Tech downs Bethesda (CA) 90-59

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat Bethesda (CA) 90-59 on Wednesday night.

Gonsalves had three steals for the Trailblazers (1-2). Beon Riley scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Tennessee Rainwater shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Flames were led by Erik Gallardo, who posted 14 points. Bethesda (CA) also got eight points and two steals from Kameron Mayhan. Taeo Thomas had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.