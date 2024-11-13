AP Race Call: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Wednesday. The first-term Republican won a rematch against Democrat Kirsten Engel, whom Ciscomani narrowly defeated in the 2022 midterms. President Joe Biden carried this Tucson-based district by less than 1 percentage point in 2020. The Associated Press declared Ciscomani the winner at 10:27 p.m. EST.

